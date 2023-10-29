Sunday, October 29, 2023
Large Torrey Pine Branch Falls on Library Lawn, Taking Down Parts of Nearby Trees

Managing Editor
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Oct. 29,  a huge branch broke from one of the Torrey Pine Heritage Trees on the Library Lawn at Orange and Sixth taking down branches of nearby trees as it fell to the ground. No people or cars were injured. The city had cordoned off the area by 8am and crews were just starting to arrive to clean the debris.

Below are some photos as we walked around the area from Orange over to Sixth.

Back on August 6, 2023, another Sunday morning, a tree branch broke off and fell into the Library Winn Room window:

August 6, 2023.



