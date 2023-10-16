Encore! Swordfish Tasting at Bluewater Boathouse – Oct. 17

By popular demand, Bluewater Grill has scheduled an ENCORE of this month’s Second Tuesday Tasting feast celebrating National Seafood Month.

The added dinner celebration is Tuesday, Oct. 17, with seatings starting at 5pm.

Local chefs will repeat the Spanish-inspired two-course meal of Panko Artichoke Hearts with Brava Sauce and Chipotle Blackened Swordfish paired with Abadia de San Campio Albarino and Marques de Riscal Verdejo wines from Spain, respectively. The cost with wine pairings is $55 per person.

Reservations are encouraged

