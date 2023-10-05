Thursday, October 5, 2023
Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill Honors National Seafood Month with a Spanish Flair – Oct. 10 Tasting

Oct. 10 menu pairs Panko Artichoke and Chipotle Blackened Swordfish with Abadia de San Campio and Marques de Riscal wines from Spain

This month’s Second Tuesday Tastings at Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in the former Hotel del Coronado Boathouse honors both National Seafood Month in October and the restaurant’s ongoing “Taste of Spain” seasonal culinary focus.

For the Oct. 10 Second Tuesday Tasting, local chefs will pair Panko Artichoke Hearts with Brava Sauce and Chipotle Blackened Swordfish with Abadia de San Campio Albarino and Marques de Riscal Verdejo wines from Spain, respectively.

The special two-course Oct. 10 dinner with wine pairings is $55 per person. Reservations are encouraged as the series frequently sells out.

National Seafood Month was established by an act of the U.S. Congress in 1958 to encourage Americans to eat more seafood and shellfish, and to support the U.S. fishing industry. In 2021, the most recent year statistics are available, Americans consumed a most-ever 20.5 pounds of seafood per person, representing a 1.5-pound increase over 2020.

According to Bluewater co-founder and co-owner Jimmy “Jim U” Ulcickas, Bluewater’s obsession with freshness and sustainability makes a National Seafood Month menu a no-brainer. “Back in 1996, Bluewater was at the forefront of the fresh, sustainable seafood conversation,” he said. “Folks weren’t used to getting hyper-fresh seafood and shellfish right in their own neighborhood, and the question of fish origins was just starting to take off.”

“Today, many restaurants claim to be fresh and responsible – but we are still the sustainability leader, one of the few pursuing a wholly sustainable menu and operating our own fishing boat, which gives us more control over the fish we ultimately serve our customers. It’s a difference you can taste.”

Even more than restaurant owners, Ulcickas and co-owner Richard Staunton consider themselves fishermen at heart.

“I think it is precisely this appreciation for the ocean that makes Bluewater such a favorite among seafood lovers. We’ve worked hard over the years to build the consensus that if you want the absolute freshest fish, you come to Bluewater,” said Staunton.

For more info, go to www.bluewatergrill.com/location/coronado. You can also follow each Bluewater restaurant on Facebook, or the Bluewater family on Instagram.



