Coronado Resident Javier Gomez Part of Men’s Pairs Winning Duo at 2023 Bowls USA US Open

Javier Gomez, Coronado resident and member of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, won the Men’s Pairs last week during the 2023 Bowls USA US Open in Orange County. The US Open is Bowls USA’s premiere event welcoming hundreds of players from across the US and around the world. Champions are crowned in Women’s Singles, Pairs, and Fours and Men’s Singles, Pairs and Fours. ​It is open to all World Bowls affiliate members.

Javier and his partner, John Slater of Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, competed with 126 other players from the US, Canada, England, Australia, Africa, Ireland, and Scotland. Javier and his son, Angel Gomez, then won first place in the second flight in the Men’s Fours with their partners from Australia.

On Sunday, October 22, you can watch Angel playing at the Spreckels Lawn Bowling Green (7th & D Ave.) with his young team of William Molloie (10 years old) and Madelena Molloie (11 years old) as they compete against Angel’s dad as well as the newly crowned Women’s World Singles Champion (Anne Nunes) and other men and women of the 2023 Team USA.

Submitted by Coronado Lawn Bowling Club






