Free Paper Shredding & E-Waste Event – Oct. 21

Would you like to get rid of your old, personal documents? The City of Coronado and EDCO are hosting a Paper Shredding & Electronic Waste event from 8 am to 1 pm at City Hall on Saturday, October 21. Bring up to two banker boxes (10″x12″x15″) and have them shredded on site.

Residents can also drop off their old electronics, including TVs, computer monitors, laptops, DVD players, and printers. This event is free and open to Coronado residents. Please, no household hazardous materials or appliances.





