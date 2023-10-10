Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Travel

Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego International Airport

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER photographed May 24-25, 2016 by Chad Slattery across California. (Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Airlines has announced it will offer daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Atlanta, Georgia via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ALT) beginning May 16, 2024.

Atlanta will be the 37th nonstop destination Alaska Airlines offers from SAN. The airline currently offers 36 nonstop destinations to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii from San Diego, which remains the most destinations offered by any airline operating out of SAN.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ new options to destinations across the country,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia’s capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego.”

Alaska Airlines joins three other carriers that provide nonstop service to Atlanta including Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Currently, Atlanta is among the larger transcontinental destinations from SAN with roughly, 450 passengers traveling per day each way between the two cities.

To view Alaska Airlines schedules, fares, and flight times, please visit alaskaair.com.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

Travel

An Armchair Travel Tour of Slovakia – Sept. 22

Community News

Passengers Should Plan for Delays Around San Diego Airport September 8-11 Due to I-5 Closure Southbound

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive – I-5 Closures for Repair of Bridge Deck over SR-163

Business

The Bower to Replace Former Villa Capri by the Sea

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Broadcast Journalism KCMS Students Hear from Emmy Award Winning Journalist Jane Mitchell

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

San Diego Congressional Delegation Seeks Explanation for Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Deterioration

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park, Cays Residents, Critical Moment

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Program & Schedule

Community News

Retired Navy Captain Brett Crozier to Speak at Navy League Dinner Meeting – Oct. 10

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Free Paper Shredding & E-Waste Event – Oct. 21