Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego International Airport

Alaska Airlines has announced it will offer daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Atlanta, Georgia via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ALT) beginning May 16, 2024.

Atlanta will be the 37th nonstop destination Alaska Airlines offers from SAN. The airline currently offers 36 nonstop destinations to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii from San Diego, which remains the most destinations offered by any airline operating out of SAN.

“We appreciate Alaska Airlines’ new options to destinations across the country,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia’s capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego.”

Alaska Airlines joins three other carriers that provide nonstop service to Atlanta including Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Currently, Atlanta is among the larger transcontinental destinations from SAN with roughly, 450 passengers traveling per day each way between the two cities.

To view Alaska Airlines schedules, fares, and flight times, please visit alaskaair.com.






