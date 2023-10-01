Sunday, October 1, 2023
You Are Invited! Coronado Community Conference on Oct. 11 – Register Today

Emerald Keepers
OCTOBER 11
8:30 am to 2 pm
Nautilus Room, Coronado Community Center

Learn how you can do your part to mitigate the increasingly disastrous effects of climate change at Emerald Keepers’ second annual Coronado Community Conference.

Experts will discuss how we can make our homes and our community more sustainable with practical solutions to build climate resilience. Learn how going green can help the planet and your pocketbook.

This conference is an opportunity for a cross section of the community to come together to take meaningful steps for a more sustainable future.

Don’t miss this all-community event. Zero-waste lunch included!
We look forward to seeing you October 11.

Cost of $25 includes lunch.
Sign up by October 2.

Register Here

