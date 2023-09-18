Join Emerald Keepers for the Coronado Community Conference – Oct. 11

Emerald Keepers’ second annual Coronado Community Conference serves to empower leaders and citizens to take action to confront the climate crisis. Hurricane Hilary arriving at our shores this summer is a harbinger of how Coronado will be affected by the Earth’s rapidly changing climate. We must act now.

Building on the successful convening last year, Emerald Keepers will offer practical solutions to build climate resilience. This conference is an opportunity for a cross section of the community to come together to take meaningful steps for a more sustainable future. Learn how you can become part of the solution with practical tips for inside and outside the home that will help the planet and your pocketbook.

Don’t miss this all-community event on October 11, 8:30 am – 2:15pm in the Nautilus Room at the Community Center.

Registration is required. Please register today: www.emeraldkeepers.org/coronado-community-conference-2023

