Discover EF Academy Pasadena – Open House Oct. 21

EF Academy believes that total immersion is the best way for students to learn. Allowing students to experience hands-on learning and giving them the tools to solve real-world challenges helps prepare them for their future.

Students at EF Academy have the opportunity to be fully immersed in everything they participate in. This year, faculty and students are encouraged to go off campus to participate in field study. This program began in earnest immediately this fall, with nine trips in September and 18 trips scheduled for October already. Trip destinations in September and October so far include Huntington Gardens and Library, Cal Tech, the Autry Museum, the California Science Center, Pasadena City Hall, the Robinson Memorial, Mission San Gabriel, Industry of Death Museum, Santa Monica Pier, and Mt. Wilson. Faculty are maximizing our unique block schedule, which intentionally creates the space for field study on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.

In addition to going off campus for field study, students can actively engage in collaborating on authentic, real-world questions in class every day. Whether they are digging in the sand volleyball court for artifacts in an archeology project or dropping their protected eggs from the top floor of the STEM building, there is always active learning on campus.

In addition to academics, EF Academy has grown in our clubs and sports offerings this year. We believe in the powerful learning and growth that happens outside of the classroom, and our programmatic growth in robotics, theater, and competitive sports will allow our students to develop meaningful skills and habits of mind in new arenas this year.

The Robotics team is preparing for the competitive FIRST robotics season that begins in January. Students are currently working on some principles of coding and familiarization with all of the tools in our Robotics lab. In a couple of weeks students will begin construction on a practice robot aligned to last year’s FIRST competition specifications.

Students are actively rehearsing for our Fall Play, She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen. The Stagecraft club is busy working on costume, prop, and set design for the show. Meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in our new Prototyping Lab, Stagecraft students are able to design and create amazing pieces.

This year EF Academy is participating in its inaugural year in CIF athletics. The Girls Volleyball team is learning and improving each week, and they now hold a 4-3 record (wins-losses). The Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams competed in their first meet this past week, and every student experienced growth over their practice times and motivation to train even harder for their final three upcoming meets of the season.

Interested in learning more about EF Academy Pasadena? Attend our Open House, Saturday, October 21 at 10 am. Register at: pasadena.efacademy.org.

