Saturday, September 30, 2023
Education

Discover EF Academy Pasadena – Open House Oct. 21

2 min.

A high school designed for you

Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

EF Academy believes that total immersion is the best way for students to learn. Allowing students to experience hands-on learning and giving them the tools to solve real-world challenges helps prepare them for their future.

Students at EF Academy have the opportunity to be fully immersed in everything they participate in. This year, faculty and students are encouraged to go off campus to participate in field study. This program began in earnest immediately this fall, with nine trips in September and 18 trips scheduled for October already. Trip destinations in September and October so far include Huntington Gardens and Library, Cal Tech, the Autry Museum, the California Science Center, Pasadena City Hall, the Robinson Memorial, Mission San Gabriel, Industry of Death Museum, Santa Monica Pier, and Mt. Wilson. Faculty are maximizing our unique block schedule, which intentionally creates the space for field study on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.

In addition to going off campus for field study, students can actively engage in collaborating on authentic, real-world questions in class every day. Whether they are digging in the sand volleyball court for artifacts in an archeology project or dropping their protected eggs from the top floor of the STEM building, there is always active learning on campus.

In addition to academics, EF Academy has grown in our clubs and sports offerings this year. We believe in the powerful learning and growth that happens outside of the classroom, and our programmatic growth in robotics, theater, and competitive sports will allow our students to develop meaningful skills and habits of mind in new arenas this year.

The Robotics team is preparing for the competitive FIRST robotics season that begins in January. Students are currently working on some principles of coding and familiarization with all of the tools in our Robotics lab. In a couple of weeks students will begin construction on a practice robot aligned to last year’s FIRST competition specifications.

Students are actively rehearsing for our Fall Play, She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen. The Stagecraft club is busy working on costume, prop, and set design for the show. Meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in our new Prototyping Lab, Stagecraft students are able to design and create amazing pieces.

This year EF Academy is participating in its inaugural year in CIF athletics. The Girls Volleyball team is learning and improving each week, and they now hold a 4-3 record (wins-losses). The Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams competed in their first meet this past week, and every student experienced growth over their practice times and motivation to train even harder for their final three upcoming meets of the season.

Interested in learning more about EF Academy Pasadena? Attend our Open House, Saturday, October 21 at 10 am. Register at: pasadena.efacademy.org.

REGISTER FOR OCT. 21 OPEN HOUSE HERE



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High School Prepares for Homecoming 2023 – Float Building, Dance Rehearsals, and Senior Class Bonding

Education

Coronado Schools Awarded $1.5 Million STEM Grant From Department of Defense, Eighth DoDEA Grant

Education

CHS Senior Gabriel Langevin Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist; Three Others Commended

Education

Undergrad Alumna D’amy Steward Named to Knauss Fellows Program

Education

CoSA Film Students to Show Work at Coronado Island Film Festival

Education

CUSD Update: District Launches Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council; Enrollment Not Quite Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Making Amends, San Diego Style – How to Heal, Grow, and Reconnect in America’s Finest City

Education

EF Academy Pasadena Begins Second Year

Bridgeworthy

Top 10 Players Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur to Play Cymbiotika San Diego Open (Sept. 9-16)

Business

End-of-Season Clearance Sale at Bradys Menswear – Sept. 1-4

Community News

Is Addiction Driving the Homeless Epidemic in San Diego?

Community News

Popping the Top on the Proliferation of Alcohol Brands in San Diego

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

A Local Woman’s Physical and Emotional Journey ‘Everesting’