The community is invited to join the Coronado Fire and Police Departments on Sunday, October 8 at the City’s Public Safety Open House. The event kicks off National Fire Prevention Week and takes place between 11 am and 2 pm around the main Fire Station (6th Street) and the Police Department (7th Street) on D Avenue.

Meet the Coronado firefighters, beach lifeguards, and police officers and take part in activities for the whole family, including station tours and safety demonstrations.