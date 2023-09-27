Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Community NewsHistory

South Bay Salt Works Provides Protected Habitat for Nesting Birds

4 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
The salt dunes of South Bay Salt Works as seen from across the Bay from the Silver Strand.

South Bay has a thriving ecological preserve that provides nesting grounds for thousands of birds including the Elegant and Royal Terns. As you drive (or bike) south on Silver Strand and look east across the South Bay you may notice pyramids of white dunes along the shoreline. These dunes are made of salt that has been harvested from the bay through solar evaporation, a process that takes about a year depending on weather and rainfall. South Bay Salt Works is the private business that harvests the salt, operating under a Special Use Permit within San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

South Bay Salt Works uses a Solar Evaporation method to harvest salt from the tidal basin, then sells it primarily as a water softener.

According to Jill Terp, Deputy Project Leader of the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge Complex for the Fish and Wildlife Service, “Salt collection began thousands of years ago by the Kumeyaay in this and other areas of San Diego Bay, and there has been active commercial salt harvesting here since about 1871. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and South Bay Salt Works work together to protect the thousands of seabirds and shorebirds that nest on the pond dikes every spring and summer, and where birds rest and feed during migration every fall and winter. Since the area is closed to the public due to the salt works operations, these birds have a haven from human disturbance, and an opportunity to produce their next generations and rest along their migration route.”

Nesting terns fly over their colonies at the dikes at the Salt Works while US Fish & Wildlife personnel monitor the nests. (photo courtesy of Tracy Strahl)

South Bay Salt Works Vice President Tracy Strahl shared the interesting history of the salt industry in San Diego. In the early 1870s, the initial salt operation on the San Diego Bay was established under the name La Punte Sal. The operation was purchased and expanded in 1902 and became Western Salt Company. HG Fenton acquired Western Salt Company in the 1920s and then in 1999 he sold the company to part of his management team and the land underlying the Salt Works to the State of California, with the San Diego Port Authority the lead agency.

A bird searches for food in the protected San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

The land was to establish a refuge, to create habitat and mitigation. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife leased the property from the State as part of the purchase, to establish and manage the South San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

According to Strahl, “The management team for Western Salt Company created South Bay Salt Works to maintain the habitat that the saltworks created that attracted so many nesting birds and to make salt. While not a ‘natural habitat’, the bird species that come to the Salt Works throughout the year, have been displaced from their natural habitats which are now mostly occupied by humans.”

“We exist today because of the value we provide to the refuge; and the business, the second oldest in San Diego, continues to extract industrial grade salt through solar evaporation of seawater to sell on the market.”

A picture of the resident Flamingo flying over South Bay. (Photo courtesy of Coronado Cays resident Elsie Hammond)

Aside from a nesting ground for Terns, Coronado residents enjoy watching the two flamingos that have taken up residence in the South Bay. When asked if the flamingos were attracted to the area because of the environment provided by the refuge and the Salt Works operations, Terp said, “They are probably attracted to whatever shallow waters are available for them to feed in, and they have been seen foraging inside both the salt ponds and in the bay.”

For those interested in this and other restoration projects, Terp provided additional information saying, “We also have a habitat restoration project underway to restore approximately 125 acres of coastal wetland and upland habitats within the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge for the benefit of native fish, migratory birds, and other coastal dependent species. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project will occur at two locations within the Refuge: on approximately 34 acres located east of 13th Street near Imperial Beach within the Otay River Floodplain; and approximately 91 acres of an existing salt pond (Pond 15) generally located to the west of the intersection of Bay Boulevard and Palomar Street in Chula Vista. You can find out more information about this restoration project here.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Community News

“The Big Dump” Documentary Preview (video)

Community News

2024 Annual Medicare Enrollment Period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

Community News

Ballroom Dance Class Open for Enrollment

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

City of Coronado

Presidential Candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaks at Coronado’s VFW (Video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Slovenia – A Magical Escape for Adventure Lovers and Foodies Alike

Military

Run to Remember LOOSEFOOT 616 Honors Helicopter Crew, Raises Funds for AWS1 James Buriak Foundation

People

Cays Dog Park Sparks Joy through Impromptu Tree During Difficult Year

Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on...