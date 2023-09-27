Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Community NewsTravel

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

San Diego International Airport Advises Passengers Coming to SAN to Anticipate Delays due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

San Diego International Airport (SAN) advises travelers heading to the airport September 29 to October 2 to anticipate traffic delays on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5).

Northbound traffic lanes on I-5 will be reduced north of State Route 15 (SR-15) for Caltrans work from 9 pm September 29 through 5 am October 2.

Alternative routes during this weekend for drivers coming to SAN from the south include taking SR-15 or Interstate 805 (I-805) to Interstate 8 (I-8) west and then I-5 south.

One northbound I-5 lane will remain accessible for limited local and airport traffic. I-5 north will be accessible from SR-75 east and the 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The on-ramps at F Street and SR-94 west will be closed to limit vehicle traffic.

San Diego International Airport offers the following tips to navigate to the airport during the I-5 closure:

  • Plan ahead: Please allow more than two hours before your flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays.
  • Try public transportation: Take the airport’s free all-electric shuttle to the airport from the Old Town Transit Center, or use the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.

RELATED:

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

South Bay Salt Works Provides Protected Habitat for Nesting Birds

Community News

“The Big Dump” Documentary Preview (video)

Community News

2024 Annual Medicare Enrollment Period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

Community News

Ballroom Dance Class Open for Enrollment

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

City of Coronado

Presidential Candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaks at Coronado’s VFW (Video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital to Hold FREE Flu Shot Clinics in October 2023

Letters to the Editor

USA First Time Winner of World Bowls Champion of Champions in Lawn Bowling

Education

CoSA Film Students to Show Work at Coronado Island Film Festival

Dining

A Taste of Coronado Supports Local Businesses and Charitable Foundations – Oct. 11

Community News

Victorian-Inspired Community Carnival “Then & Now” at The Del – Oct. 15

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on...