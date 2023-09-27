Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

San Diego International Airport Advises Passengers Coming to SAN to Anticipate Delays due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

San Diego International Airport (SAN) advises travelers heading to the airport September 29 to October 2 to anticipate traffic delays on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5).

Northbound traffic lanes on I-5 will be reduced north of State Route 15 (SR-15) for Caltrans work from 9 pm September 29 through 5 am October 2.

Alternative routes during this weekend for drivers coming to SAN from the south include taking SR-15 or Interstate 805 (I-805) to Interstate 8 (I-8) west and then I-5 south.

One northbound I-5 lane will remain accessible for limited local and airport traffic. I-5 north will be accessible from SR-75 east and the 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The on-ramps at F Street and SR-94 west will be closed to limit vehicle traffic.

San Diego International Airport offers the following tips to navigate to the airport during the I-5 closure:

Plan ahead : Please allow more than two hours before your flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays.

: Please allow more than two hours before your flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays. Try public transportation: Take the airport’s free all-electric shuttle to the airport from the Old Town Transit Center, or use the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.



RELATED:





