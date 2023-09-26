Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

Northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) through downtown San Diego will be reduced to one lane this weekend from Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 pm to Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 am to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163 (SR-163). The lane reduction will start at Harbor Drive just north of National City. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Northbound Closure – Sept. 29-Oct. 2

The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 (SR-15) on Friday, September 29 at 9 pm and continue through Monday, October 2 at 5 am with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15. Remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound State Route 94 (SR-94) via 19th Street, northbound SR-163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic. Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The freeway on-ramp at F Street and westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Northbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take northbound SR-15 to avoid delays through downtown.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 will remain open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”

Caltrans crews began this emergency work in mid-August with minimal traffic impacts occurring between 9 pm and 5 am Monday through Friday. The project is expected to complete by the end of October.

Caltrans is also using this closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard to reach areas.

This is Caltrans’ second scheduled major 56-hour weekend lane closure through downtown San Diego. The southbound closure took place Sept. 8-11.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.





