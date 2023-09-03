Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive – I-5 Closures for Repair of Bridge Deck over SR-163

Caltrans has scheduled two major 56-hour weekend closures in September through downtown San Diego on Interstate 5 (I-5) to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163 (SR-163). Crews will close lanes to repair the bridge deck in both directions of I-5 on separate weekends.

Southbound Closure – Sept. 8-11

The southbound closure will begin at Interstate 8 (I-8) on Friday, September 8 at 9 pm and remain through Monday, September 11 at 5 am with all traffic detoured to eastbound I-8. At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic. The Fifth Avenue on-ramp will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Southbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) before they are redirected eastbound on I-8 to avoid traffic delays through downtown.

Caltrans is also using this closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard to reach areas.

Detailed maps of the southbound closure can be found here.

Northbound Closure – Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 (SR-15) on Friday, September 29 at 9 pm and continue through Monday, October 1 at 5 am with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15. Remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound State Route 94 (SR-94) via 19th Street, northbound SR-163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic. Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The freeway on-ramp at F Street and westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Northbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take northbound SR-15 to avoid delays through downtown.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 will remain open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. “During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15.”

Caltrans crews began this emergency work in mid-August with minimal traffic impacts occurring between 9 pm and 5 am Monday through Friday. The project is expected to complete by the end of October.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.





