2024 Annual Medicare Enrollment Period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

2024 Annual Enrollment Period – October 15 to December 7

IMPORTANT: Do you have a Scripps Doctor?

My name is Jim Robeson and I am ‘The Medicare Answer Guy.’ For over 15 years, I have been helping Medicare beneficiaries Make Medicare Easy and I can help you too. And, I live right here in Coronado!

There are some critical and important changes happening locally in San Diego during the upcoming 2024 Annual Enrollment Period. This is a time when Medicare Advantage HMO plan members can switch plans.

Recently Scripps Clinic and Scripps Coastal decided to terminate their contracts with all Medicare Advantage plans in San Diego. If you are on a Medicare Advantage HMO Plan (SCAN, BlueShield of CA, UnitedHealthcare and others) and you have a Scripps Coastal or Scripps Clinic primary doctor, you will receive a letter from your insurance company explaining the situation and announcing which medical group you will be reassigned to. Scripps is also expected to send out some correspondence in early October.

Here are your options:

Option 1: Your insurance company will re-assign you to a new doctor/medical group

If you do nothing, your Medicare Advantage HMO plan will automatically assign you to a new medical group. You’ll receive a new card and welcome kit in the mail, explaining who your new doctor is and where you can go to get your prescriptions filled.

Option 2: Choose a new Medicare Advantage HMO plan with a new medical group and doctor.

You can move to a new Medicare Advantage HMO plan with a new medical group and doctor. There are plans available in San Diego that might even have lower co-pays than what you are currently paying as well as additional benefits such as gym memberships and dental and hearing coverage.

Option 3: Enroll in a Medicare Supplement plan that allows you to stay with your Scripps Clinic or Scripps Coastal doctors.

You can enroll in a Medicare Supplement Plan and stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan (PDP), allowing you to go to any doctor or hospital (including Scripps doctors) in the United States that accepts original Medicare. However, you will have to pay a monthly premium for both the Supplement plan and the Prescription Drug Plan (PDP), and both plans come with an annual deductible.

Scripps Clinic and Coastal have chosen what they think is best for them, and now it’s up to you to decide what’s best for you. I can help you navigate this maze!

Please call my office at 858-935-9120 to book an appointment so that together we can assess the best option for your healthcare and financial needs.

You can also go to my website at www.themedicareanswerguy.com and click on CONTACT to book an appointment directly.

Many people on Medicare do not have a qualified Medicare agent to work with. Please help your friends and neighbors by letting them know that I am here to help, and there’s never a charge for my services. I am licensed and contracted with multiple carriers, so whatever the best option is for you, I will ensure that you’re taken care of.

