Cub Scouts Round-Up and Information Night – Sept. 27

Coronado’s Cub Scout Pack 122 will have their annual “Cub Scouts Round-Up and Information Night” on Wednesday, September 27, at 6:30 pm, in Granzer Hall at Coronado Middle School (550 F Avenue). Leaders will present information about Cub Scouting and the pack, and they will be available to answer any questions you might have.

Pack 122 welcomes all youth between kindergarten (unfortunately, not TK) and the 5th grade, with regular meetings and activities. Through the year, Scouts can expect to go camping (starting with the fall family campout in early November, an easy first camping activity), race in the Pinewood Derby, and celebrate Scouting’s birthday and graduation for our 5th grade Scouts at the Blue & Gold Banquet.

If you have any questions, you can email [email protected] or visit coronadopack122.org for more information.





