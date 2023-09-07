73.1 F
Passengers Should Plan for Delays Around San Diego Airport September 8-11 Due to I-5 Closure Southbound

San Diego International Airport advises travelers heading to the airport the weekend of September 8-11 to anticipate traffic delays on southbound Interstate 5 (I-5).

All southbound traffic on I-5 will be rerouted to I-8 east for Caltrans road work. The closure will last from 9 pm on Friday, September 8 through 5 am on Monday, September 11.

Drivers detoured to I-8 east should take SR-163 south and follow signs to the airport.

For those coming to the airport via surface streets south of I-8, one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible only from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic.

San Diego International Airport offers the following tips to navigate to the airport during the I-5 closure:

  • Plan ahead: Please allow more than two hours before your flight departs to allow for potential traffic congestion and delays.
  • Public transportation: Take the airport’s free all-electric shuttle to the airport from the Old Town Transit Center, or use the MTS 992 bus from the Santa Fe Transit Station.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
