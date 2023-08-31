Top 10 Players Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur to Play Cymbiotika San Diego Open (Sept. 9-16)

Tournament officials for the 2023 Cymbiotika San Diego Open Presented by ResMed announced that American Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia have entered the WTA 500 tournament scheduled for Saturday, September 9 through Saturday, September 16 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107.

Gauff, a native of Delray Beach, Fla., has been one of the top performers on the WTA Tour this past month as she captured singles titles at the WTA 500 event in Washington, and the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, where she defeated World No. 1 and defending Cymbiotika San Diego Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semifinals, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4. The win represented Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek in eight career head-to-head meetings.

The 19-year-old Gauff, who reached the singles quarterfinals at last year’s Cymbiotika San Diego Open, is currently ranked No. 6 in the WTA singles rankings. She reached a career high No. 4 in singles last October and was the No. 1 ranked doubles player in the world in August 2022. For additional information on Gauff, click here.

Jabeur, who will be making her Cymbiotika San Diego Open debut, is ranked No. 5 in the current WTA singles rankings. She achieved a career-high No. 2 in June 2022 and has won four career WTA singles titles.

The 28-year-old Tunisian reached the Wimbledon singles final in 2022 and 2023 and the US Open singles final in 2022. Jabeur also represented Tunisia in Fed Cup competition from 2011-2013 and 2016-2019 and was a member of the Tunisian Olympic Team in 2012 and 2016. For additional information on Jabeur, click here.

“We are delighted to have two great champions like Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur enter our event. It’s going to be an exciting week at Barnes Tennis Center in September with the top players in the world competing for the title,” said Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. “There will be sessions during the tournament where seating on our Stadium Court will be at or near capacity. I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets as soon as possible.”

The 2023 Cymbiotika San Diego Open will offer $780,637 in prize money and have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying rounds are scheduled to be played September 9-10 with Main Draw matches starting September 11 and concluding with the singles and doubles final on September 16.

DATES / TIMES

Day 1 Qualifying – Saturday, September 9 – 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 9 – Day 2 Qualifying – Sunday, September 10 – 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 10 – Main Draw Day Sessions – Monday, September 11 — Friday, September 15 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, September 11 — Friday, September 15 – Main Draw Evening Sessions – Monday, September 11 — Friday, September 15 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 11 — Friday, September 15 – Doubles Championship – Saturday, September 16 – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 – Singles Championship – Saturday, September 16 – 4 p.m.

(All times are PDT)

TICKETS

Tickets, which range from $25 per day for General Admission seating during Qualifying Rounds to $275 for VIP seating on the final day of the tournament, are currently on sale at SeatGeek.com which can be accessed through the official tournament website at https://wtasdopen.com/. Readers of The Coronado Times can safe 10% using coupon code: CoronadoTimes10

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland captured the singles title at last year’s inaugural San Diego Open with a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia before a capacity crowd on Stadium Court at Barnes Tennis Center. Gauff and fellow American Jessica Pegula defeated Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 to win the doubles championship.

