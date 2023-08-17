82.5 F
Junior Tennis Programs Begin Aug. 28

Managing Editor
Coronado’s junior tennis programs will begin on Monday, August 28. Classes are for all levels, ages four to 18 years old. Class sizes are limited, register today at impactca.clubautomation.com, or call 619-522-2650.

REGISTER HERE



Managing Editor
