An Evening with Author James Ellroy – Sept. 15

2 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore, will host author James Ellroy as he discusses and signs his new book, The Enchanters on Friday, September 15 at 7 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Los Angeles native Ellroy is the author of the Underworld U.S.A. Trilogy: American Tabloid, The Cold Six Thousand, and Blood’s a Rover; as well as the L.A. Quartet novels: The Black Dahlia, The Big Nowhere, L.A. Confidential, and White Jazz. He currently lives in Colorado.

  • Free open seating is first-come, first-served, subject to available space.
  • Guaranteed Preferred Seat holders will receive a copy of James Ellroy’s book when they check in. Guaranteed seating is unnumbered and first-come, first-served. To reserve seats please visit: www.warwicks.com/ellroy-2023-reserved-seat
  • Please call the Warwick’s Book Department at 858-454-0347 for more information.
Ellroy goes straight to the tragic heart of 1962 Hollywood with a wild riff on the Marilyn Monroe death myth in an astonishing, behind-the-headlines crime epic.
Los Angeles, August 4, 1962. The city broils through a midsummer heat wave. Marilyn Monroe ODs. A B-movie starlet is kidnapped. The overhyped LAPD overreacts. Chief Bill Parker’s looking for some getback. The Monroe deal looks like a moneymaker. He calls in Freddy Otash.
The freewheeling Freddy O: tainted ex-cop, defrocked private eye, dope fiend, and freelance extortionist. A man who lives by the maxim “Opportunity is love.” Freddy gets to work. He dimly perceives Marilyn Monroe’s death and the kidnapped starlet to be a poisonous riddle that only he has the guts and the brains to untangle. We are with him as he tears through all those who block his path to the truth. We are with him as he penetrates the faux-sunshine of Jack and Bobby Kennedy and the shuck of Camelot. We are with him as he falters, and grasps for love beyond opportunity. We are with him as he tracks Marilyn Monroe’s horrific last charade through a nightmare L.A. that he served to create – and as he confronts his complicity and his own raging madness.
It’s the Summer of ’62, baby. Freddy O’s got a hot date with history. The savage Sixties are ready to pop. It’s just a shot away.

The Enchanters is a transcendent work of American popular fiction. It is James Ellroy at his most crazed, brilliant, provocative, profanely hilarious, and stop-your-heart tender. It is a luminous psychological drama and an unparalleled thrill ride. It is, resoundingly, the great American crime novel.



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

