Addmotor Foldtan M-160 Folding E-Bike Review

The Addmotor Foldtan M-160 folding electric bike is a feature-rich and versatile electric bike that caters to both urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts. With its U-shaped handlebar, riders can experience increased comfort during long rides, ensuring a more enjoyable journey. The bike’s 7-level pedal-assist system, equipped with a torque sensor, offers a smooth and efficient power delivery, providing riders with the ideal amount of assistance as they navigate various terrains.

Get Around with Ease with FOLDTAN M-160

One standout feature of this folding electric bike is its hydraulic disc brake system, which not only ensures precise and reliable stopping power but also comes with a motor cutoff sensor, promoting rider safety by instantly deactivating the motor when braking. This feature proves especially beneficial during speedy rides or sudden stops, adding an extra layer of control and confidence for riders.

The Foldtan M-160’s easy-to-fold bike frame is a game-changer for those seeking convenience and space-saving options. With the ability to fold the bike in just 10 seconds, it becomes effortlessly portable, making it an excellent companion for public transport or storage in tight spaces.

The 20Ah built-in battery offers an impressive range of up to 100 miles on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting adventures without worrying about recharging frequently. Moreover, the battery’s durability is enhanced by its ability to withstand impacts, waterproofing, and sunburn protection, ensuring longevity and reliability throughout its rated 1000-1500 charge cycles.

The inclusion of a preload-adjustable front suspension fork delivers a smoother and more comfortable ride, absorbing shocks and bumps encountered on various surfaces. This enhances the overall riding experience, particularly when tackling rough terrains or uneven roads.

The powerful 750W rear-mounted motor efficiently propels the bike, providing ample power for uphill climbs or acceleration. It seamlessly combines with the pedal-assist system, resulting in a more enjoyable and dynamic riding experience.

The bike’s SHIMANO TOURNEY TY300 7-speed rear derailleur ensures smooth gear shifting, catering to different riding conditions and preferences, while the 20″ x 4.0″ fat tires, with a recommended inflation of 35 PSI, deliver excellent traction and stability on various surfaces.

The thoughtful design continues with the adjustable saddle and seat post, allowing riders to find their most comfortable riding position for extended journeys. Additionally, the inclusion of a rear rack and fenders adds practicality, enabling riders to carry essential items and ride with confidence, even in unfavorable weather conditions.

The Addmotor Foldtan M-160 folding electric bike stands out as a top-notch electric bike option, offering a well-rounded package of performance, convenience, and comfort. Its combination of a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, advanced pedal-assist system, and hydraulic disc brakes ensures a delightful riding experience for both city commutes and off-road adventures. With its easy folding mechanism, it presents itself as an excellent choice for those seeking versatility and portability without compromising on performance. Whether you’re a daily commuter or an outdoor enthusiast, the Foldtan M-160 is a reliable and enjoyable companion that will undoubtedly elevate your biking experience.

Advanced Features and Their Advantages

Sure, let’s introduce each feature of the Addmotor Foldtan M-160 folding electric bike and highlight their advantages:

– U-Shaped Handlebar: Advantage: The U-shaped handlebar design enhances riding comfort by providing a more natural grip position for the rider. It reduces strain on the wrists and shoulders during extended rides, allowing for a more enjoyable and comfortable biking experience.

– 7-Level Pedal Assist with Torque Sensor: Advantage: The 7-level pedal assist system with a torque sensor makes the bike more responsive and power-efficient. The torque sensor detects the rider’s pedaling force and adjusts the motor’s assistance accordingly, providing a more natural and intuitive riding experience. It also helps to extend the riding range by 20%-30% due to its energy-saving capabilities.

– Hydraulic Disc Brake: Advantage: The hydraulic disc brake system ensures precise and reliable stopping power, even in challenging weather conditions or on steep terrains. It offers better modulation and control, allowing the rider to stop the e-bike steadily and quickly, enhancing safety during the ride.

– Easy-To-Fold Bike Frame: Advantage: The easy-to-fold bike frame allows for quick and convenient folding within just 10 seconds. This feature makes it highly portable and easy to store, making it ideal for commuters, travelers, and those with limited storage space.

– 20Ah Built-In Battery: Advantage: The large 20Ah built-in battery provides ample power for extended rides with a range of up to 100 miles. It is also rated for 1000-1500 charge cycles, ensuring long-lasting performance and extended battery life. The built-in design adds to the e-bike’s aesthetics and provides better protection against impacts, water, and sun exposure.

– Preload-Adjustable Front Suspension Fork: Advantage: The preload-adjustable front suspension fork enhances ride comfort by absorbing shocks and vibrations from rough terrains, potholes, and uneven surfaces. It ensures a smoother ride, reducing fatigue during long journeys.

– 7-Speed Shimano Tourney TY300 Rear Derailleur: Advantage: The 7-speed Shimano Tourney rear derailleur offers a wide range of gearing options, allowing the rider to tackle various terrains with ease. Whether climbing steep hills or cruising on flat roads, the gears provide the versatility needed for different riding conditions.

– Variable Speed Control – 1/2 Twist Throttle with Power-Cut Switch: Advantage: The variable speed throttle allows the rider to control the e-bike’s speed effortlessly with a 1/2 twist. The power-cut switch ensures safety by instantly cutting off power to the motor when the throttle is released, preventing accidental acceleration.

– 6061 Aluminum Alloy Step-through Frame: Advantage: The 6061 aluminum alloy frame provides a sturdy and lightweight structure, making the e-bike easier to handle and maneuver. The step-through design adds convenience, allowing riders to easily mount and dismount the bike, especially useful for those with mobility challenges.

– 20″ X 4.0″ Fat Tires (Inflate to 35 PSI): Advantage: The fat tires offer increased stability, traction, and shock absorption. They allow the e-bike to handle various terrains, including sand, snow, and gravel, providing a smooth and comfortable ride on diverse surfaces.

– Adjustable Saddle and Seat Post: Advantage: The adjustable saddle and seat post enable riders to find the most comfortable riding position, accommodating different heights and preferences. This feature enhances overall comfort, especially during long rides.

– 750W Rear-Mounted Motor: Advantage: The 750W rear-mounted motor delivers powerful assistance, making it easier to conquer hills and cover long distances with less effort. The rear placement of the motor also ensures better weight distribution and stability.

– Rear Rack and Front/Rear Fenders: Advantage: The included rear rack provides practicality by allowing riders to carry additional cargo with a maximum load of 25kg. The front and rear fenders keep the rider and the e-bike clean from mud, water, and debris, especially during wet or muddy conditions.

The Addmotor Foldtan M-160 foldable ebike offers an impressive array of features and advantages, making it an ideal choice for riders seeking comfort, power, convenience, and versatility in their electric bike. Whether for commuting, leisure, or outdoor adventures, this e-bike promises a pleasant and efficient riding experience.

The Verdict

The Addmotor Foldtan M-160 Electric Bike stands out as the best folding e-bike option due to its combination of comfort, convenience, safety, and durability. With its U-shaped handlebar, advanced pedal-assist technology, hydraulic disc brakes, easy-to-fold frame, built-in battery, and high-quality components, this e-bike offers a superior riding experience. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or enjoying leisurely rides, the Foldtan M-160 is designed to exceed your expectations and provide a reliable and enjoyable means of transportation.





