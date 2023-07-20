Slow Flow Yoga at the Spreckels Center

Yoga instructor Steph Angel defines “slow flow” yoga by using “flow like water as a metaphor for life.” In her classes in the Grand Room of the John D. Spreckels Center, students slowly and almost seamlessly move through a series of yoga poses while attuned to their breathing.

Her class has a functional approach that emphasizes slow body movement for people aged 50 and above. Angel has adapted the yoga poses to fit the abilities of students and to increase their mobility, stability, flexibility, and strength.

First time attendees already familiar with yoga will recognize the Warrior 1 and 2, Child’s, Mountain, and Downward dog poses as well as those that use balancing, like Tree, Half Moon, and Warrior 3. The difference is Angel’s concept of “Flow Like Water” in that “It’s about testing your comfort zone, and when challenged, moving through the poses utilizing the breath.” She goes on to say that she adds modifications to the poses to accommodate physical limitations.

Her classes meet from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursdays. The fee for a monthly class is $40.00 for residents and $50.00 for nonresidents for August. Alternately, anyone curious about the class but not ready to commit to the whole series of classes can experience Flow Like Water yoga on a one time drop-in basis for $10, charged on the day of the class. Participants should wear loose, comfortable clothing, bring a small blanket, yoga mat, and yoga blocks if they have them. The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street. To register, visit or call 619-522-7343.





