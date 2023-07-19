Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Entertainment

The British are Coming… San Diego British Car Day at Tidelands Park – Aug. 13

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photos: San Diego British Car Club

Check out a broad assortment of British cars and enjoy the camaraderie, the beautiful Tidelands Park location and the San Diego sun. This is the San Diego British Car Club’s annual showcase event at a new venue and, for this year, the featured marque is ASTON MARTIN who are celebrating their 110th Anniversary.

The event is free to the public, however, those wishing to show their vehicles must register by 6 pm on July 30. Bring your British car along, whether it’s a work in progress with years of patina, or restored to the max. Join the group for a great day on the grass at Tidelands Park. All British makes and models are welcome.

You must register your car by July 30. No registration is available onsite. Only registered cars are allowed on the field.

More info is available at sandiegobritishcarday.com

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

It’s Electrifying! “Grease” is the Word at Village Theatre on July 26

Community News

FOCUS Mission Possible Gala – Aug. 13 – Tickets Available Until July 31

Community News

Coronado Centenarians Share Wit, Wisdom and the Pursuit of Well-Being – July 21

Entertainment

Summer Festival Concert: JourneyBirds – July 14

Community News

Opening Reception for Poly Photo Club 75th Anniversary Exhibition – July 16

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Returns for 8th Year, Badge Sales Open July 10

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Eugene Timothy McBratney (1941-2023)

Obituaries

Rear Admiral Donald K. Bullard, U.S. Navy (Ret.) (1950-2023)

Community News

Coronado Yacht Clubs’ Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes – Sept. 10

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Hosts its First Summer Camp

People

Coronado Resident Jonathan Mosier Takes Over as President of Downtown San Diego Lions Club

Community News

FOCUS Mission Possible Gala – Aug. 13 – Tickets Available Until July 31

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.