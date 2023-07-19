The British are Coming… San Diego British Car Day at Tidelands Park – Aug. 13

Check out a broad assortment of British cars and enjoy the camaraderie, the beautiful Tidelands Park location and the San Diego sun. This is the San Diego British Car Club’s annual showcase event at a new venue and, for this year, the featured marque is ASTON MARTIN who are celebrating their 110th Anniversary.

The event is free to the public, however, those wishing to show their vehicles must register by 6 pm on July 30. Bring your British car along, whether it’s a work in progress with years of patina, or restored to the max. Join the group for a great day on the grass at Tidelands Park. All British makes and models are welcome.

You must register your car by July 30. No registration is available onsite. Only registered cars are allowed on the field.

More info is available at sandiegobritishcarday.com





