Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Community News

Sharp Coronado to Offer Help with Advance Care Planning at Spreckels Center – July 20

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Advance Care Planning

Sharp Coronado’s healthcare professionals will present on the details and benefits of advance care planning, emphasizing the importance of putting preferences in writing. With the insights gained from the discussion, you will be better able to have meaningful conversations with loved ones on this important topic.

The John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street will host the discussion on Thursday, July 20 from 2-3 pm. No registration is necessary for this free presentation.

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

New Online Registration for Coronado Recreation Activities – Three Training Workshops

Community News

Coronado’s 4th of July Video Recap 2023

Community News

Five Ways to Live It Up in Coronado for Peak Health and Wellness

Community News

Traffic, Housing, and the Environment: Navy Studying Potential Impact of More Port Days for Aircraft Carriers

Community News

Magic Camps Offered for Ages 6 to 13

Community News

Finding Home in Coronado and at YMCA Camp Surf

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Discover the John D. Spreckels Center – July 12

Community News

Technical Tutoring for your Device – June 16 & 30

Community News

Technology, Engineering & Film Making Camps – Summer 2023

Community News

Minecraft Camps in Coronado – Summer 2023

Community News

Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

Community News

Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.