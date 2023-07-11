Sharp Coronado to Offer Help with Advance Care Planning at Spreckels Center – July 20

Advance Care Planning

Sharp Coronado’s healthcare professionals will present on the details and benefits of advance care planning, emphasizing the importance of putting preferences in writing. With the insights gained from the discussion, you will be better able to have meaningful conversations with loved ones on this important topic.

The John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street will host the discussion on Thursday, July 20 from 2-3 pm. No registration is necessary for this free presentation.





