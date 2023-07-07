Magic Camps Offered for Ages 6 to 13

If your child aspires to be a magician like the contestants on Penn and Teller: Fool Us or on Masters of Illusion, Coronado Recreation has the perfect opportunity for them. August 7-11 they are hosting two Discover Magic Camps where children ages six to 13 will learn how to: make things appear, amaze their friends with card tricks, and even make objects levitate!

Each five-day camp teaches eight custom magic tricks not taught anywhere else! Led by professional magician Dynamic Dave, a week at Discover Magic Camp promises to get your child on the road to becoming a true magician.

Discover Magic Camps are held at the Coronado Community Center with the Green Wand Program’s 9 am-12 pm bag of tricks completely different from the Orange Wand Program’s 1-4 0pm magic tricks. Register today before these special camps fill up.

Also, if you are looking for a full day of camp, there is a Before and After Camp program that can be added on to the Discover Magic Camp’s registration so that children can be at camp from 7 am-6 pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

For more information or to register for the Discover Magic or the Before and After Camp, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





