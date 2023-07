Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, held its second annual patriotic-inspired home front decorating contest.

And the 2023 grand prize winner is…

1114 G Avenue

The winner received 10 parade grandstand seats as well as a patriotic yard bench from Coronado Hardware.

The 2023 Top Five Homes are 823 C Avenue, 647 A Avenue, 1427 5th Street, 267 E Avenue, 941 Cabrillo.