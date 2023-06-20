Tuesday, June 20, 2023
4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest – Show Your Patriotic Pride

1 min.
Coronado Fourth of July and Coronado Flower Show present the second annual 4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest.

Show off your patriotic pride as you adorn your home in red, white and blue! Criteria for judging includes creativity – unique design and creative use of decorations; storyline/theme – this year’s theme is “An American Pageant;” display and placement – each entry much include an American flag and at least three additional patriotic elements; overall presentation.

Homeowners have until Friday, June 23 to enter. Judging will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 28th on the CFOJ website, press releases, social media, and also at the Independence Day Parade!

The winner will receive 10 parade grandstand tickets (covered seating). Additional prizes possible.

There is an online entry form at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com/contest or you can email entry info (name, address, contact Info (email and/or phone number); judging date preference) to [email protected].

Participants agree to have a photo of their decorated home on the CFOJ website, with winner featured at the parade.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

