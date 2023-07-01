Saturday, July 1, 2023
Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

1 min.

Submitted by the family.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Pamela Pope, a longtime Coronado resident, died peacefully at home on hospice after a short battle with cancer.

Pam was born in Racine, Wisconsin and moved to California with her family when she was three years old. She found her way to Coronado in the late ’60s as a young hairstylist and opened her own salon. Many will remember her shop Pam’s Potpourri, a fixture in downtown Coronado for decades. She moved to San Francisco in 2005 to be near her son. She fully embraced her new life in a new city. She learned her way around by jumping in her beloved Ford Mustang and driving for hours. She was a dedicated volunteer at Project Open Hand and would dutifully show up with her chef’s knife to chop and prep for the meals.

Pam loved classical music and especially opera. She was a serious amateur woodworker and maker of stained glass windows. She was known for her great sense of humor which she maintained even to the end of her illness.

She is survived by her son Todd Pope, son-in-law Ramey Littell, brother Walter Pope, and beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial in San Francisco on July 9th, 2023. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider Project Open Hand or the San Francisco SPCA.

Submitted by the family.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2023 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

Community News

Big Bay Boom: A Quartet of Pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay

Community News

Meet the Author of “Taking Turns” Children’s Book – July 4

Community News

Coronado Community Summer Sing-Along – July 1

Community News

Baja California Governor Called on to Provide Project Updates for Mitigating Wastewater Pollution

Dining

Steak Dinner at the Coronado VFW – Every Sunday During Concert in the Park

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.