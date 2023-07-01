Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

Pamela Pope, a longtime Coronado resident, died peacefully at home on hospice after a short battle with cancer.

Pam was born in Racine, Wisconsin and moved to California with her family when she was three years old. She found her way to Coronado in the late ’60s as a young hairstylist and opened her own salon. Many will remember her shop Pam’s Potpourri, a fixture in downtown Coronado for decades. She moved to San Francisco in 2005 to be near her son. She fully embraced her new life in a new city. She learned her way around by jumping in her beloved Ford Mustang and driving for hours. She was a dedicated volunteer at Project Open Hand and would dutifully show up with her chef’s knife to chop and prep for the meals.

Pam loved classical music and especially opera. She was a serious amateur woodworker and maker of stained glass windows. She was known for her great sense of humor which she maintained even to the end of her illness.

She is survived by her son Todd Pope, son-in-law Ramey Littell, brother Walter Pope, and beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial in San Francisco on July 9th, 2023. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider Project Open Hand or the San Francisco SPCA.

Submitted by the family.





