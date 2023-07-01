Discover the John D. Spreckels Center – July 12

Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, July 12 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee. Participants will receive a packet containing details that will provide an expanded awareness of Spreckels Center as a valuable community resource. We’re confident you’ll learn something new.

The center has no membership dues, serves adults 50+ and is centrally located at 1019 Seventh Street across from Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.





