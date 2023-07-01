Saturday, July 1, 2023
Community News

Discover the John D. Spreckels Center – July 12

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, July 12 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee. Participants will receive a packet containing details that will provide an expanded awareness of Spreckels Center as a valuable community resource. We’re confident you’ll learn something new.

The center has no membership dues, serves adults 50+ and is centrally located at 1019 Seventh Street across from Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Wheelchair Bike Stolen from Camp Able, Community Members Step Up to Help

Community News

Coronado Vons Named Emerald Keeper of the Month

Community News

San Diego Botanic Garden Daytrip – July 13

Community News

July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Community News

More Funding Needed to Address Tijuana Sewage; Lawmakers Appeal to Biden and Mexico for Support

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Minecraft Camps in Coronado – Summer 2023

Community News

Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

Community News

Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

Community News

Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.