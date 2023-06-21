Coronado Arts Academy & CoSA Summer Music Camps

The Coronado Arts Academy (CAA) is partnering with CoSA to offer three incredible summer camps, July 10-13 at the Coronado High School.

A CAPPELLA ACADEMY:

“Pitch Perfect” and Pentatonix have made A Cappella more popular than ever. In our camp singers will learn the steps required to arrange an a cappella medley, produce the track, and produce the video. Our vocalists won’t just watch a how-to seminar, they’ll actually participate in the music and video production process themselves! Our instructors for this camp have produced music with the music producers behind” Pitch Perfect,” Pentatonix, and the video producers behind many of the Pentatonix music videos.

ROCK ACADEMY:

Under the guidance of select CAA instructors, Rock Academy will teach drum, piano, guitar, and bass students how to play together in a rock band. While concepts are musical in nature, students will also learn life-skills about communication, accountability, and teamwork!

COMPOSER/SONGWRITER ACADEMY:

Both the music composer (classical/jazz) and the song writer (pop/rock) have a shared goal: to share on the outside what they feel deeply on the inside. The craft of writing music is just that – a craft. Those that sign up for this camp will be given fundamentals on which to build a vocabulary that ensures creative ideas can live and grow! The instructors include songwriters/composers currently writing for Sony Music Pub/ATV. Registrants will be placed with an instructor that matches their preferred style and interests.

All ages and non-academy students are welcome to participate. To register visit coronadoartsacademy.org. Save $50 by using coupon codes: SING (A Cappella Academy), ROCK (Rock Academy), and WRITE (Composer/Songwriter Academy)





