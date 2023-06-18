Sunday, June 18, 2023
Christening Ceremony for New Coronado Public Safety Vessel – June 20

The community is invited to a christening ceremony for the City of Coronado’s new public safety vessel on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:30 pm at the Glorietta Bay Boat Launch. After the ceremony, Public Safety staff will be on site to show the public the vessel and answer questions.

“The new public safety vessel will patrol Glorietta Bay, providing emergency services, boating patrol, and other related maritime services,” said Coronado Fire Chief Jayson Summers. “The vessel will be used by both the Coronado Fire and Police departments and is a great addition to our public safety resources.”

The vessel is a D.R. Radon 20 foot long specialized patrol boat with an outboard motor, built for speed, agility, and durability.

Monday, June 20, 2023 at 1:30 pm
Glorietta Bay Boat Launch, 1845 Strand Way, Coronado

The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch is located between the Community Center and the Coronado Boathouse.

 



