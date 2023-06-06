Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Summer Reading Kickoff – June 23

1 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Get ready to get messy at this celebration to kick off the Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Program! We’ll have activities for kids and teens using paint, whipped cream, squirt guns and more! Make sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting stained (all materials nontoxic). Grownups, bring your blankets, chairs and friends and hang out while the kids make a mess!

Books can be logged on coronado.beanstack.com and prizes can be picked up when the summer reading booth opens on June 19. Keep updated on all our fun summer reading events on cplevents.org.

Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge for kids, teens, and adults began on June 1

All kids, teens, and adults are invited to join the Summer Reading Challenge! If you participated in a previous Reading Program, click Sign In and use your same username and password. If you don’t remember your login, email [email protected].

 

 



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

