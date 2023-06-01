Thursday, June 1, 2023
Community News

Romina Schiess to Speak on Health Risks of Entering “Beach Closed” Water – June 10

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

On Saturday, June 10th, at 11 am the Coronado Democratic Club will hold a general membership meeting in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. The doors open at 10:30 am for social time and the program begins at 11 am.

With summer just around the corner and the beach season starting, the meeting will feature a presentation by Romina Schiess, an Environmental Health Specialist with the County of San Diego for over 20 years. Romina holds a bachelor’s degree from UCSD in Environmental Chemistry and since 2018 she has been working in the Beach and Bay Water Quality Program. Currently, Romina is the Supervising Environmental Health Specialist for that program. Romina was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, which gives her a unique skill set to deal with border related environmental issues. She will explain what health risks you might face if you choose to enter the ocean when the “beach closed” signs are up.

This event is open to the general public.

Learn more in this related CBS8 video with Schiess from 2021.

 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Arts Academy – Passionate about Music Education, Mentorship, and Investing in Community

City of Coronado

Phase One of Tennis & Pickleball Court Improvements Completed: Cays Park Courts Reopening Ceremony June 5

Community News

20th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 25-26

Community News

Coronado Beach Reopens; Silver Strand and IB Remain Closed

Community News

Summer Approaches while Beaches Remain Closed: What that Means for Youth Programs & Camps

Community News

‘Stop the Poop!’ Protesters Hit Coronado Beach, Currently Closed Due to Sewage Contaminated Water

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Charles W. Cole

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs & Traffic Accidents (5/13-5/19)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Possessions of Controlled Substance (5/6-5/12)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (4/29-5/5)

Movie Reviews

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is Grounds for a Good Time

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (4/22-4/28)

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.