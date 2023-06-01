Romina Schiess to Speak on Health Risks of Entering “Beach Closed” Water – June 10

On Saturday, June 10th, at 11 am the Coronado Democratic Club will hold a general membership meeting in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. The doors open at 10:30 am for social time and the program begins at 11 am.

With summer just around the corner and the beach season starting, the meeting will feature a presentation by Romina Schiess, an Environmental Health Specialist with the County of San Diego for over 20 years. Romina holds a bachelor’s degree from UCSD in Environmental Chemistry and since 2018 she has been working in the Beach and Bay Water Quality Program. Currently, Romina is the Supervising Environmental Health Specialist for that program. Romina was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, which gives her a unique skill set to deal with border related environmental issues. She will explain what health risks you might face if you choose to enter the ocean when the “beach closed” signs are up.

This event is open to the general public.

Learn more in this related CBS8 video with Schiess from 2021.





