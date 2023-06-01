Coronado Woman’s Club Supports Coronado Fourth of July

Coronado’s biggest event of the year – the 4th of July celebration – comes together from the support of the community.

In this photo, members of the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) present a $2,000 check to Coronado Fourth of July (CFoJ), the 501(c)(3) corporation that organizes and funds the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including the renowned parade, fireworks and other day-of event activities. CFoJ is comprised of an all volunteer group.

Learn more about how you can help here.

To plan your Independence Day in Coronado, visit our dedicated 4th of July page here.





