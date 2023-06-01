Thursday, June 1, 2023
People

Coronado Woman’s Club Supports Coronado Fourth of July

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado’s biggest event of the year – the 4th of July celebration – comes together from the support of the community.

In this photo, members of the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) present a $2,000 check to Coronado Fourth of July (CFoJ), the 501(c)(3) corporation that organizes and funds the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including the renowned parade, fireworks and other day-of event activities. CFoJ is comprised of an all volunteer group.

Pictured left to right: Jamie Hartnett (CFOJ publicity chair), Joy Molenaar (CWC philanthropy chair), Kathy Fink (CWC president), Robert Kracht (CFOJ president), Pearl Szymanski (CWC 1st VP) and Emily Williamson (CWC treasurer).

Learn more about how you can help here.

To plan your Independence Day in Coronado, visit our dedicated 4th of July page here.

Coronado 4th of July Schedule



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Islander In-Style: A “Midsummer” Prom

Entertainment

An Evening with Pulitzer Prize Finalist & Author Luis Alberto Urrea – June 9

Education

Peter Kuhns Selected as Next Principal of Coronado Village Elementary School

People

Aaron Brooks Named New Coronado High School Athletic Director

Education

Coronado Middle School Selects New Assistant Principal Nestor Daniel Espinoza-Agraz

People

Six Coronado High School Students Awarded The Sand Dollar Scholarship

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Rail Service Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Crime

Coronado Police Open Investigation into Case Involving CUSD Faculty Member

Community News

Community Protest to “Stop the Sewage” – May 27

Education

Peter Kuhns Selected as Next Principal of Coronado Village Elementary School

People

Aaron Brooks Named New Coronado High School Athletic Director

Education

Coronado Middle School Selects New Assistant Principal Nestor Daniel Espinoza-Agraz

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.