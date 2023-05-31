Phase One of Tennis & Pickleball Court Improvements Completed: Cays Park Reopening Ceremony June 5

The City of Coronado will celebrate the completion of Phase One of the Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project on June 5 with the reopening of the Cays Park courts. The community is invited to the official celebration on Monday, June 5 at 2:30 pm.

The project began well ahead of the construction start in April 2023 with months of engagement, a community survey, and meetings with the Coronado Tennis Association and Pickleball Coronado Association to understand the community’s needs. The first phase began at Cays Park. To create more playing areas for the growing number of pickleball users, crews converted two existing tennis courts in Cays Park into dedicated pickleball courts – the first City pickleball courts in Coronado.

Cays Park Tennis & Pickleball Court Reopening Ceremony

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 2:30 pm

Location: Cays Park, 99 Grand Caribe Isle, Coronado

Read more about the Tennis & Pickleball Court Improvement Project.





