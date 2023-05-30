Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Community News

Coronado Beach Reopens; Silver Strand and IB Remain Closed

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
sewage-closures beach sign
Coronado Beach on Memorial Day Weekend 2023. Megan Kitt / The Coronado Times

After a nearly monthlong closure, most of Coronado Beach is reopened, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced late Monday evening.

Water quality for the Coronado lifeguard tower and north beach shorelines were safe for public use, testing confirmed.

Silver Strand and the Coronado Beach coastline from Avenida Lunar Avenue and farther south remain closed. Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Slough shoreline remain closed. Updated conditions can be found on San Diego County’s Beach and Bay website.

County of San Diego Water Quality testing results, May 30, 2023.

The closures result from sewage leaking from Tijuana into neighboring coastal waters, a decades-long problem that the United States and Mexico are currently working to remediate. Funding for about half of the projects to curb the issue has been secured, and officials say they are working to secure the rest of it.

Days before Coronado Beach reopened, Coronado residents hosted a protest demanding local, state, and federal official declare the Tijuana sewage crisis a public health emergency.

Rainfall pushes more sewage across the border and into south county shorelines, and after an excessively wet winter, closures have impacted southern San Diego shorelines every day this year — particularly in Imperial Beach, which has been closed since December.

 



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Summer Approaches while Beaches Remain Closed: What that Means for Youth Programs & Camps

Community News

‘Stop the Poop!’ Protesters Hit Coronado Beach, Currently Closed Due to Sewage Contaminated Water

Community News

San Diego Plans to Buy More Hotels to Convert to Homeless Housing

Community News

Coronado Contemporary Art Exhibition Artist Reception – June 11

Community News

Beach Beauty: Your Guide to Radiant Skin and Safe Sun Exposure

Community News

Community Protest to “Stop the Sewage” – May 27

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Better Buzz is Here: Coronado’s Newest Coffee Shop Opens Friday

Community News

Dr. Beach: The Current Conditions at Coronado Beach Would ‘Kill’ its Ranking as 6th Best in Country

People

Inside the Grassroots Movement that Brought Food, Water, and Supplies to Jacumba’s Migrant Camps

Community News

‘Our Goal is to Open Beaches’ – Border Sewage Projects Are Underway, but Reopening Dates Remain Unknown

Community News

Controversial Awaken Church Plans Expansion into Coronado

Education

Coronado Joins Dozens of Schools Nationwide Suing Social Media Giants. But Can They Win?

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.