Coronado Beach Reopens; Silver Strand and IB Remain Closed

After a nearly monthlong closure, most of Coronado Beach is reopened, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced late Monday evening.

Water quality for the Coronado lifeguard tower and north beach shorelines were safe for public use, testing confirmed.

Silver Strand and the Coronado Beach coastline from Avenida Lunar Avenue and farther south remain closed. Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Slough shoreline remain closed. Updated conditions can be found on San Diego County’s Beach and Bay website.

The closures result from sewage leaking from Tijuana into neighboring coastal waters, a decades-long problem that the United States and Mexico are currently working to remediate. Funding for about half of the projects to curb the issue has been secured, and officials say they are working to secure the rest of it.

Days before Coronado Beach reopened, Coronado residents hosted a protest demanding local, state, and federal official declare the Tijuana sewage crisis a public health emergency.

Rainfall pushes more sewage across the border and into south county shorelines, and after an excessively wet winter, closures have impacted southern San Diego shorelines every day this year — particularly in Imperial Beach, which has been closed since December.





