YMCA Camp Surf – Summer Camp Just Down the Strand

This summer, sign your child up for day camp at YMCA Camp Surf, just down the Strand in Imperial Beach.

Located steps away from San Diego, with 45 acres right on the coast and direct access to the beach, YMCA Camp Surf is the perfect place for kids to spend the summer with friends, catching waves and exploring the ocean. Our Day Camp program is designed to provide a safe, fun and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow while having a blast.

YMCA Camp Surf is a full-fledged summer camp experience open to children ages 6-12, running from June 19, 2023 through August 18, 2023! We offer full-day, weeklong programs jam packed with fun and friends. Campers will get plenty of fresh air outdoors while enjoying a wide variety of activities. They’ll try their hand at our climbing tower and archery range or test their skills at our on-site skate park. Various arts and crafts are designed to provide an outlet for creativity and artistic expression. Our experienced counselors will lead daily activities that encourage campers to make new friends, build confidence and develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication and leadership.

With direct beach access, campers will have opportunities to learn about ocean safety and recreation while catching a wave on a surfboard or boogieboard. YMCA Camp Surf has our own staff of USLA-trained lifeguards ready to keep everyone safe, from beginners to experts. Don’t just take our word for it. Our Day Camp is fully accredited by the American Camp Association, meaning we meet the highest standards for health, safety and program quality. YMCA Camp Surf has received rave reviews from past campers and families who praise our friendly and supportive counselors, fun activities and beautiful location. Every child will feel included, safe and engaged. Many campers return year after year, building lasting friendships and lifelong memories.

Here’s what some of our past campers and parents have to say about their experience at YMCA Camp Surf:

“My child was lonely at home and I was scared to send him to camp. I decided to trust your organization. Overall, my son had a lot of fun and came home with exciting stories about his camp experiences.”

“We’re so thankful for the safe, outdoor fun the YMCA was able to provide this summer for our child.”

With four different programs to choose from, there is something for everyone. Voyagers Camp gives a little taste of everything; Marine Science Camp adds a focus on learning about the ocean and the life it supports; Shipwreck Survival Camp teaches life lessons and survival skills; and Surf, Skate and Scooter Camp will give extra time in the ocean and at our skate park.

Check us out and register at https://www.ymcasd.org/surf. Questions? Give us a call at 619-423-5850 or email [email protected].

Payton Schoonmaker, Program Director, YMCA Camp Surf Overnight and Day Camp





