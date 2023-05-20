June Classes in Bloom at the Spreckels Center

Classes are expanding at the John D. Spreckels Center. Perhaps one… or two will catch your eye!

Get active this summer with fitness and dance classes that work for your schedule. Two new evening classes, Ballroom Dancing and Flow Like Water Yoga, are added to the lineup along with Zumba Gold @ Night and Tai Chi. Daytimes are also filled with great fitness offerings such as: Strength, Balance and Flexibility, Restorative Yoga and Stretch, Senior Fitness, Zumba Gold, Line Dancing Level 1 & 2 and Chair Yoga.

Try your hand at Beginner Bridge Lessons, learn to play ukulele (loaner instrument included), begin your meditation practice, and explore your artistic side with Beginner Watercolor. Hand and Foot, a card game, is also being taught for free, so why not add to your game night repertoire?

The Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street, is a place dedicated to serving the mature adult community. Check out the Adult Brochure and get familiar with the many opportunities available. There are over 50 unique activities!

Early registration is encouraged to ensure class minimum is met. Most of our fitness classes offer both a daily drop-in rate and a discounted monthly rate. You choose what option works best.

A special note: in order to accommodate a robust offering, center hours have changed. Beginning June 1, hours are: Monday through Thursday 8:30 am to 7:00 pm and Friday 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. You are invited to visit us and learn more!





