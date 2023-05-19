CoSA Dance Conservatory Presents its Spring Recital “19 Stories” – May 19 & 20

The Coronado School of the Arts Dance Conservatory is presenting their spring dance recital. This new performance takes loose inspiration from Anna Sokolow’s 1955 choreography in “Rooms.” The dance, aptly titled “19 Stories,” follows what is happening in different rooms of an apartment building. Each room in this building follows a different story, scenario, and mental state.

Seventeen chairs remain on stage throughout the performance, along with canvases for shadow work and layered scaffolding in the background. Dances differ in storylines. However, each dance has an intricate transition that ties them all together. Some being a messy room, daily routine, burglary, block party, and hidden depression.

All the dances showcase a diverse mix of styles. Elements of tap, jazz, and fusions with ballet are incorporated in the performances. Although there is strong attention on contemporary and modern dance elements as well.

CoSA’s talented dancers have a wide range of technical skills that they will showcase. Audience members are sure to be blown away by the creative talent and athleticism demonstrated. Attending the performance supports the high school arts programs, which are very impactful to many students’ academic careers. For the CoSA Dance seniors, this is their last performance. “It will be a whirlwind of emotion, a powerful performance, and a monumental event for the conservatory who will be waving goodbye to some of their most influential members,” says Abigail Pearson, CoSA sophomore.

Pearson also comments about her anticipation for the show, “I am excited for the collaboration between the Dance, Digital Arts, and Technical Theater Conservatory. Also, I am eagerly awaiting the element of unknown and active experimentation and improvisation that this show will bring.”

The CoSA dancers have been prepping for this performance since early February, combining the choreography skills of both faculty and students. Faculty members include: Gina Bolles Sorensen (show director), Mikeal Villela, Trystan Merrick, Chelsea Zeffiro, and Viviana Alcazar. On the student side, the group includes: Isabella Zizzo, Helena Johnson, Daniela Finch, Sienna Pearson, Morgan Sweet, Bailey Manion, Cate Gregory, Alexa Maldonado, and Abigail Pearson. Finally, Madison Hicks was a guest in choreographing CoSA senior Sienna Pearson’s solo.

During the past few weeks, CoSA students completed final preparations by doing rehearsals on stage with the proper lighting, props, and in costumes. All of the dancers have worked tirelessly to make the show enjoyable, captivating, and unique from past CoSA dances. This is sure to be a CoSA performance to remember. Community members can catch the show on May 19th and 20th at 7 pm in the Coronado Performing Arts Center at Coronado High School.

For tickets, visit the CoSA ticketing website.






