Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Possessions of Controlled Substance (5/6-5/12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

38 year old male

5/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue

34 year old male

5/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

34 year old male

5/8/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

29 year old male

5/8/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

77 year old male

5/9/2023: Parolee in Custody – Felony on 100 block of Strand Way

42 year old male

5/10/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 7th Street

44 year old male

5/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

38 year old male

5/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

47 year old male

5/10/2023: Driving Without a License and False Vehicle Registration – Infraction

26 year old male

5/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 5th Street

46 year old female

5/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Drinking and Driving – Misdemeanor on Ocean Drive and Ocean Boulevard

18 year old male

5/11/2023: Underage Drinking – Infraction on Ocean Drive and Ocean Boulevard

18 year old female

5/12/2023: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard and J Avenue

45 year old male

5/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street

31 year old male





