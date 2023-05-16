Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Possessions of Controlled Substance (5/6-5/12)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Mundo
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue
Injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
38 year old male

5/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue
34 year old male

5/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue
34 year old male

5/8/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
29 year old male

5/8/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
77 year old male

5/9/2023: Parolee in Custody – Felony on 100 block of Strand Way
42 year old male

5/10/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 7th Street
44 year old male

5/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
38 year old male

5/10/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
47 year old male

5/10/2023: Driving Without a License and False Vehicle Registration – Infraction
26 year old male

5/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 5th Street
46 year old female

5/11/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Drinking and Driving – Misdemeanor on Ocean Drive and Ocean Boulevard
18 year old male

5/11/2023: Underage Drinking – Infraction on Ocean Drive and Ocean Boulevard
18 year old female

5/12/2023: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard and J Avenue
45 year old male

5/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street
31 year old male



