Bridgeworthy – An Oceanside Resort Staycation Just 43 Miles Away

Rooftop pools were our favorite places to lounge, dip, sip, read and take unplanned naps. This view!

When is the last time you took a San Diego staycation in Oceanside? Yep, neither had we until just a few weeks ago. Wow, wow, wow! We spent an extended weekend in two of the most gorgeous resorts we’ve been to off-island: Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort. We were NOT disappointed.

Like the title says, Oceanside is about 43 miles directly up the 5 freeway from Coronado. Sure, we have stopped in Oceanside to get gas, watch a surf contest or visit with OC friends (a convenient middle meeting spot) – but, it’s never really been a getaway destination – until now!

The “Top Gun” house – don’t worry, we’ll mention this again later…keep reading. Yes, you can pose on the motorcycle!

Both resorts sit side by side with the “Top Gun House,” an 1887 bungalow featured in the 1986 Top Gun film, taking up about a postage stamp spot in between. Of course, the Oceanside Pier and Pacific Ocean are just steps away. The hotels are owned and operated by Hyatt, so be sure to collect or use some Hyatt points when making your bookings.

Both resorts are in prime locations across from the beach – here is an aerial shot of Mission Pacific Hotel. Image courtesy of Mission Pacific Hotel.
Elevated pool at The Seabird Resort. Image courtesy of The Seabird Resort.

First Impressions

Everything about these two hotels makes you want to slow down, get sandy, sink into a pool lounge and disappear into the oceanfront views. The décor combines upscale beach with a bit of bohemian beachyness sprinkled in – Coronado-enthusiasts will appreciate the attention to detail surrounding you at all times. Everywhere you went in the hotel, there were reading nooks, breezy lounge areas and of course, inviting rooftop pools to dive into or sip cocktails by while enjoying a view of the Pacific. The level of detail was top notch:

After you park your car, park your surfboard – tasty waves are just steps away.
So many places to sneak away and enjoy whether you want to be inside or outside. Check out the gallery below:

Two Rooftop Pools (Yes, Two)

There’s just something about being in a pool with a view. Typically, pools are surrounded by fences, walls or other types of entrapments. Not here. Both the Mission Pacific and The Seabird offer pools with a view. The water was warm, the service snappy and the drinks were hand-crafted with care. Both hotels offer a full bar, huge pool, hot tub and roof top dining. Staying in either hotel gives you access to the other. So, bouncing back and forth is accepted. The Seabird has more pool deck space which means more chairs and lounges. It also has an indoor area with a pool table and other games to enjoy.

The pool at The Seabird Resort. Image courtesy of The Seabird Resort.

A Room with a View

The architects and interior designers deserve a HUGE high five – actually, upgrade it to a standing ovation. The majority of rooms have ocean views and are designed to encourage relaxing, resting and replenishing your soul. Watching the waves roll in was hypnotic, and for the surfer in your group, a shortcut to timing your next surf session.

Clean, modern, comfortable and with a view for miles.
View is looking out over the “Top Gun House” and the Oceanside pier….and of course, the ocean.
Loved the modern bathroom with all the coastal touches. Image courtesy of Mission Pacific Hotel.
Take a walk out to the end of the pier and then turn around to see both resorts sitting side by side in the distance.

Where to Eat

When staycationing, it’s best to avoid car travel and enjoy what’s walkable.
Breakfast / Brunch – treat yourself to eating at High/Low, it’s the place to be – they are conveniently located in the first floor of Mission Pacific. The Cardiff Crack Hash is not to be missed. Foodies…be sure to follow their Instagram.

High/Low coffee with a view of the “Top Gun House” and the beach is just steps away.

LUNCH: Since we spent so much time at the rooftop pool, we wound up having lunch multiple times in our bathing suits – no regrets. However, one day, we were craving tacos and we walked a few blocks to Sanchos Tacos. We recommend the O.G., the Yard Bird and of course, Skrimps.

DINNER: How have we not eaten at Piper before? The name is as cute as the décor and we enjoyed a scrumptious dinner. It’s conveniently located in the first floor of The Seabird and we decided it can be both casual dining or fine dining – depending on how you want to dress. We recommend ordering: Bread and Butter (worth it), Ahi Salad, Basil Gnocchi with Pistachio Pesto and the 10oz New York Strip Steak. View the full dinner menu here. They are also open for breakfast and lunch.

Whatever you order at Piper, please save room for dessert – their homemade cakes were unbelievable – get a few and share at your table. Follow their Instagram here.

Save your fork for dessert!

Speaking of dessert, be sure to get in your steps. Preferably, along the beach, the pier, or even the 24/7 fitness gym at the hotel. Then, you can head to the “Top Gun House” and get an individual pie (with ice-cream) that you won’t have to share. Details here. Lots of fun movie paraphernalia – loved seeing the photos of the actors. Tip: Get a photo sitting on top of Maverick’s motorcycle which is parked out front!

Don’t be embarrassed, embrace your inner Tom Cruise!
A beautiful piece of art inside the “Top Gun House”.

Pamper Yourself

For those wanting to get cleaned up after a day at the beach, Sunny’s Spa has plenty of space to get a massage, mani/pedi or steam out the day in the sauna.  More details.

Sunny’s spa is located in The Seabird Resort.

What to Do

Rest, relax, rejuvenate – repeat. You can’t go wrong at either resort.

About Mission Pacific Hotel

  • Opened in May 2021
  • 161 Guest Rooms (38 Suites)
  • Beachfront Views
  • Rooftop Pool / Bar
  • Multiple dining options, including “Valle” (MICHELIN Guide Recognition)
  • Voted #1 SD Hotel in Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards
  • 24 Hour Fitness Center
  • 13,000 SF Ocean View Meeting / Celebration Spaces

Video:

About The Seabird Resort

  • Opened in May 2021
  • 226 Guest Rooms (56 Suites)
  • Beachfront Views
  • Multiple dining options, including Piper (our favorite for dinner)
  • Rooftop Pool / Bar
  • 20,000 SF of Ocean View Meeting / Celebration Spaces

Video:

Official Website for Mission Pacific Hotel

Official Website for The Seabird Resort

 



