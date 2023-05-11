Bridgeworthy – An Oceanside Resort Staycation Just 43 Miles Away

When is the last time you took a San Diego staycation in Oceanside? Yep, neither had we until just a few weeks ago. Wow, wow, wow! We spent an extended weekend in two of the most gorgeous resorts we’ve been to off-island: Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort. We were NOT disappointed.

Like the title says, Oceanside is about 43 miles directly up the 5 freeway from Coronado. Sure, we have stopped in Oceanside to get gas, watch a surf contest or visit with OC friends (a convenient middle meeting spot) – but, it’s never really been a getaway destination – until now!

Both resorts sit side by side with the “Top Gun House,” an 1887 bungalow featured in the 1986 Top Gun film, taking up about a postage stamp spot in between. Of course, the Oceanside Pier and Pacific Ocean are just steps away. The hotels are owned and operated by Hyatt, so be sure to collect or use some Hyatt points when making your bookings.

First Impressions

Everything about these two hotels makes you want to slow down, get sandy, sink into a pool lounge and disappear into the oceanfront views. The décor combines upscale beach with a bit of bohemian beachyness sprinkled in – Coronado-enthusiasts will appreciate the attention to detail surrounding you at all times. Everywhere you went in the hotel, there were reading nooks, breezy lounge areas and of course, inviting rooftop pools to dive into or sip cocktails by while enjoying a view of the Pacific. The level of detail was top notch:

Two Rooftop Pools (Yes, Two)

There’s just something about being in a pool with a view. Typically, pools are surrounded by fences, walls or other types of entrapments. Not here. Both the Mission Pacific and The Seabird offer pools with a view. The water was warm, the service snappy and the drinks were hand-crafted with care. Both hotels offer a full bar, huge pool, hot tub and roof top dining. Staying in either hotel gives you access to the other. So, bouncing back and forth is accepted. The Seabird has more pool deck space which means more chairs and lounges. It also has an indoor area with a pool table and other games to enjoy.

A Room with a View

The architects and interior designers deserve a HUGE high five – actually, upgrade it to a standing ovation. The majority of rooms have ocean views and are designed to encourage relaxing, resting and replenishing your soul. Watching the waves roll in was hypnotic, and for the surfer in your group, a shortcut to timing your next surf session.

Where to Eat

When staycationing, it’s best to avoid car travel and enjoy what’s walkable.

Breakfast / Brunch – treat yourself to eating at High/Low, it’s the place to be – they are conveniently located in the first floor of Mission Pacific. The Cardiff Crack Hash is not to be missed. Foodies…be sure to follow their Instagram.

LUNCH: Since we spent so much time at the rooftop pool, we wound up having lunch multiple times in our bathing suits – no regrets. However, one day, we were craving tacos and we walked a few blocks to Sanchos Tacos. We recommend the O.G., the Yard Bird and of course, Skrimps.

DINNER: How have we not eaten at Piper before? The name is as cute as the décor and we enjoyed a scrumptious dinner. It’s conveniently located in the first floor of The Seabird and we decided it can be both casual dining or fine dining – depending on how you want to dress. We recommend ordering: Bread and Butter (worth it), Ahi Salad, Basil Gnocchi with Pistachio Pesto and the 10oz New York Strip Steak. View the full dinner menu here. They are also open for breakfast and lunch.

Whatever you order at Piper, please save room for dessert – their homemade cakes were unbelievable – get a few and share at your table. Follow their Instagram here.

Speaking of dessert, be sure to get in your steps. Preferably, along the beach, the pier, or even the 24/7 fitness gym at the hotel. Then, you can head to the “Top Gun House” and get an individual pie (with ice-cream) that you won’t have to share. Details here. Lots of fun movie paraphernalia – loved seeing the photos of the actors. Tip: Get a photo sitting on top of Maverick’s motorcycle which is parked out front!

Pamper Yourself

For those wanting to get cleaned up after a day at the beach, Sunny’s Spa has plenty of space to get a massage, mani/pedi or steam out the day in the sauna. More details.

What to Do

Rest, relax, rejuvenate – repeat. You can’t go wrong at either resort.

About Mission Pacific Hotel

Opened in May 2021

161 Guest Rooms (38 Suites)

Beachfront Views

Rooftop Pool / Bar

Multiple dining options, including “Valle” (MICHELIN Guide Recognition)

Voted #1 SD Hotel in Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

24 Hour Fitness Center

13,000 SF Ocean View Meeting / Celebration Spaces

Video:

About The Seabird Resort

Opened in May 2021

226 Guest Rooms (56 Suites)

Beachfront Views

Multiple dining options, including Piper (our favorite for dinner)

Rooftop Pool / Bar

20,000 SF of Ocean View Meeting / Celebration Spaces

Video:

Official Website for Mission Pacific Hotel

Official Website for The Seabird Resort





