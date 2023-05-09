Real Estate – La Sierra Tower Studio with Bay & Hotel Del Views

Real Estate Opportunity

La Sierra Tower Coronado Shores

Studio with Bay & Hotel Del Views

$1,025,000

1720 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #501

CORONADO, CA 92118

Beautiful, prestigious La Sierra Tower! This is your chance to own a charming studio in the Coronado Shores. Make this one your own! La Sierra Tower is located on the ocean front directly next door to the Hotel del Coronado. Enjoy bay views and the San Diego City Skyline. Spend your day at the beach and stroll to the village. This studio unit has a large balcony, offering space for dining and relaxing.

The amenities of the Coronado Shores include four oceanfront pools/spas, seven tennis courts, two pickleball courts, fitness center, Beach Club and Homeowner’s Oceanfront Club House.

