Real Estate – La Sierra Tower Studio with Bay & Hotel Del Views

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.

Real Estate Opportunity
La Sierra Tower Coronado Shores
Studio with Bay & Hotel Del Views

$1,025,000

1720 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #501
CORONADO, CA 92118

Beautiful, prestigious La Sierra Tower! This is your chance to own a charming studio in the Coronado Shores. Make this one your own! La Sierra Tower is located on the ocean front directly next door to the Hotel del Coronado. Enjoy bay views and the San Diego City Skyline. Spend your day at the beach and stroll to the village. This studio unit has a large balcony, offering space for dining and relaxing.

View from Studio Balcony
La Sierra Tower Lobby
La Sierra studio

The amenities of the Coronado Shores include four oceanfront pools/spas, seven tennis courts, two pickleball courts, fitness center, Beach Club and Homeowner’s Oceanfront Club House.

Shore Life Luxury

Specializing in luxury real estate sales in Coronado and San Diego, Shore Life Luxury is the mother-daughter real estate team of Felicia Bell and Stacy Bell Begin. As long time residents of Coronado, Felicia and Stacy bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and the highest ethical standards to every transaction. Providing un-paralleled service at every stage of the transaction, our team excels in guiding our clients through the home buying and selling process.

FELICIA BELL Real Estate Broker Associate, GRI

Cell: 619-920-9124
Email: [email protected]
CalBRE License #00429681

STACY BELL BEGIN Real Estate Agent

Cell: 619-200-9184
Email: [email protected]
CalBRE License #02014995



