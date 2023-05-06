An Evening of Suspense with Authors Kate White and Cara Black – May 23

Coronado Public Library and Adventures By The Book present New York Times bestselling suspense authors Kate White and Cara Black in-person in the Library’s Winn Room. Both authors have new books out.

Admission is free and seating is general admission, first-come, first-served. Priority seating can be reserved with the advance purchase of a copy of either Kate White’s Between Two Strangers, Cara Black’s Night Flight to Paris, or a bundle of both books (for details, visit Adventures By The Book). Books will also be for sale at the event, where the authors will sign their books.

Kate White’s new psychological thriller, Between Two Strangers, is a pulse-pounding psychological thriller about a struggling artist who receives a bewilderingly large, life-changing inheritance from a man she spent a single night with 12 years ago – and she has no idea why. Author Lisa Under calls it “deliciously addictive…as impossible to predict as it is to put down.”

Cara Black’s historical novel, Night Flight to Paris “vividly evokes the sights, sounds, and smells of Paris under Nazi occupation” (Publishers Weekly). Night Flight to Paris, is the (stand-alone) sequel to Three Hours in Paris, chosen by the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Seattle Times as one of the Best Crime Novels of 2020. It’s been two years since Kate Rees was sent to Paris on a British Secret Service mission to assassinate Hitler. Since then, she has left spycraft behind to take a training job as a sharpshooting instructor in the Scottish Highlands. But her quiet life is violently disrupted when Colonel Stepney, her former handler, drags her back into the fray for a risky three-pronged mission in Paris.





