Stop by The Henry for Spring Menu Favorites

As the weather warms up, flowers bloom, and more people visit the island, it’s the most beautiful place to be! And what better way to celebrate this season than by joining us at The Henry, the greatest neighborhood restaurant right on Orange Avenue?

We are excited to bring our new spring menu favorites featuring seasonal ingredients and fresh flavors. Our culinary team has been working to craft dishes that capture the essence of the season perfectly. From light and refreshing salads to hearty and satisfying entrees, our new menu features will leave you wanting more.

Indulging in the Petrale Sole “Milanese” with avocado, crispy capers and the essence of lemon is the perfect way to welcome spring. It would be a disservice not to mention the Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Halloumi salad with sweet peppers and Marcona almonds – it’s mouthwatering. Lastly, our Rigatoni Alla Vodka with Calabrian chile and burrata is sure to satisfy those who prefer a heartier option.

In addition to preparing to enjoy new soon-to-be favorites, it’s also the perfect time to start planning for Mother’s Day, which is right around the corner! At The Henry, we’re already taking reservations for this special day, so book your table early. Our chefs will create a special menu for the occasion, featuring all your favorite dishes and some new surprises, so stay tuned!

Whether you’re joining us for a casual brunch or an elegant dinner, The Henry is the perfect place to celebrate. So come on down and see what we have in store. We promise you won’t be disappointed.

Located at 1031 Orange Ave, Coronado

To learn more, visit thehenryrestaurant.com





