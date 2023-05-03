Submitted by Karla Robles-Puig, Coronado MainStreet

The roads around Star Park hosted the 32nd annual MotorCars on MainStreet car show last Sunday. The show was held as part of Coronado MainStreet’s mission to support the downtown business community and create community. Our event was sponsored by Topo Chico, Discover Coronado, Cumming Chevrolet, and the City of Coronado. All proceeds from the event help support Coronado MainStreet activities.

This year an estimated crowd of over 15,000 spectators gazed at over 390 beautiful, pre-1973 classics, rods, and trucks displayed in the center of town. Live music by Maria Christina, Tommy Price & The Stilettos rocked the atmosphere and DJ Paul Palombo entertained in Star Park. Emerald Keepers, Fast Lane Drive & Epic Exoticz partnered with Coronado MainStreet to exhibit an amazing display of EVs and exotic cars. Our legendary raffle had over 100 prizes of terrific items donated from the Hotel del Coronado, Coronado Island Marriott, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Glorietta Bay Inn, El Cordova Hotel, local restaurants, and local merchants like Holland’s Bicycles, who once again donated a brand-new bicycle to the drawing. Such generosity makes us proud and the winners happy!

Thanks go to hard-working Co-Chairs Bill Gise and Tim Shortt for coordinating the event. Over 75 hard-working volunteer judges and helpers awarded over 38 trophies to participants which included Bob Gunthorp awarded the Best of Show trophy to Perry & Judy Mansfield’s stunning 1967 Ferrari GTC. Honorable Vice Mayor Casey Tanaka selected local John Turpit’s 1965 GT35 Mustang Shelby as his “Mayor’s Choice.” Chairperson Bill Gise awarded the “Bad to the Bone” trophy to Billy Conner’s 1955 Chevy.

MotorCars on MainStreet was a grand gathering of visitors and residents and couldn’t have been organized so well without many volunteers and the support of the City of Coronado. Our Fire and Police Department volunteers along with the Public Services crew led by Dave Eastlick, made the show run smoothly and safely. The MainStreet Board of Directors and Executive Director Karla Robles-Puig provided the needed backup support. Special thanks must be given to the residents & businesses of Isabella, Park Place, Flora, and Star Park Circle who gave up their streets to the venue. Join us next year on Sunday, April 28th, 2024 for the 33rd Edition of MotorCars on MainStreet.

Karla Robles-Puig, Coronado MainStreet





