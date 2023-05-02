Today’s Builder Television Show Features Coronado Builder John O’Brien and Flagg Coastal Homes

The Today’s Builder Television Show featured local Coronado builder, Flagg Coastal Homes and it’s founder/owner, John O’Brien. Check out the below video and take a sneak peek inside many of the both new and historic homes around the island:

About Flagg Coastal Homes

Flagg Coastal Homes is a licensed California Contractor, based in Coronado. It was founded in 2007 to complement Flagship Properties development and brokerage activities. Flagg Coastal Homes and Flagg Design Studios provides design, design/build, and general contractor services for custom homes in Coronado, San Diego, Point Loma, Del Mar, Encinitas, and North County. Learn more about Flagg.

About Today’s Builder

The Today’s Builder Television Show was established in 2008. Our award winning television show has become the premier marketing tool for the finest custom/semi-custom home builders and developers in the construction industry. Our creative team of videographers, editors, and graphic designers work closely with each client to custom design and deliver the most unique marketing tool in the business. ​ The Today’s Builder Television Show is comprised of a group of professionals who take pride in each and every television project they produce, and would like the opportunity to custom design an award winning project for your company.

