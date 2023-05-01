Lawrence Kracht (1935-2023)

Lawrence Louis Kracht (88) passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Larry was born on January 13, 1935, in a barn in Westside, Iowa, the son of Victor Louis Kracht and Velma Schelldorf. He moved with his family to Coronado, California when he was eight years old, where he lived the remainder of his long and fruitful life.

Larry attended Coronado High School (Class of 1953), lettering in tennis and basketball. He also attended San Diego State College until serving in the United States Army between the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.

Larry had a long career as a plumber, with his plumbing business on First Street where the Ferry Landing exists today. While his colleagues enjoyed a drink or two after work, his favorite beverage was a coffee from Night & Day Café. He was still spry enough to go under houses when he retired in 2002.

Larry married the love of his life, Brenda Anne Montgomery, in 1968. They lived the entirety of their 54 years of marriage in Coronado, raising six children. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and attending Padres games. He was still mowing his own lawn and taking care of the garden until his very last month.

Larry was also very active in the community and was usually one of the first to volunteer (and last to claim credit). He started with the 20/30 Club, spearheading newspaper recycling fundraisers. He also stored and maintained their Fourth of July long bike at his plumbing shop. Larry also served as an usher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado. He and his family were a fixture at annual picnics, coffee and donuts, and pancake breakfasts. He also coached youth sports, such as baseball, basketball, and soccer. In 2010, Larry joined the Optimist Club of Coronado, volunteering regularly, with his favorite activity being roadside cleanup on the Strand.

At the time of his passing, Larry was survived by his wife Brenda; six children, Robert, Eveleen, Colleen, Timothy, Kathleen, and Terence; nine grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Jack, Jacob, Riley, Madison, Ryan, Reese and Beau; and his sister Marny. [Brenda Kracht passed away on April 2, 2023.]

Larry’s family hosted a funeral service on March 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sacred Heart Church or the Coronado Optimist Foundation in Larry’s name.

