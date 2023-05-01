Brenda Montgomery Kracht (1940-2023)

Brenda Anne Montgomery Kracht (82) passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, surrounded by her family. Brenda was born on September 3, 1940, in Englewood, New Jersey, the daughter of Charles Montgomery and Evelyn Walsh. She was the second of four children, with brothers Patrick, Charles III, and Robert.

Brenda attended Saint Cecilia’s High School in Englewood, New Jersey; and graduated from Montclair State College (now University), with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics.

Brenda moved to Coronado, California in 1967, where she served as a civilian contractor for the Naval Electronics Laboratory, specializing in applied mathematics. Here, she met the love of her life, Larry Kracht; the two married in 1968 and lived the remainder of their lives in Coronado, raising six children. Brenda enjoyed attending Padres and Aztecs games with her family; puzzles; visiting with her ladies’ group; and reading in her spare time.

Brenda had an over sixty year career as a teacher. She student taught at River Dell High School in Orodell, New Jersey; taught grade school at Sacred Heart School; then advanced mathematics at Saint Augustine High School, Our Lady of Peace Academy, and Coronado High School. She also taught for over thirty years as an adjunct mathematics professor at Mesa College up until her recent illness.

Brenda was exceptionally active in the Coronado community and was a volunteer leader. She served as the director of both the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) and the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) at Sacred Heart Church. She also served as the President of the Junior Woman’s Club; Southern District representative for the Woman’s Club; grandstands and dignitaries chair of the 4th of July Committee; and the Social Chair of the Optimist Club. In 2010, Brenda was elected to the Board of Directors of the Coronado Unified School District, where she served on the budget committee.

Brenda is survived by her six children, Robert, Eveleen, Colleen, Timothy, Kathleen, and Terence; nine grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Jack, Jacob, Riley, Madison, Ryan, Reese and Beau; and her brother Robert. Brenda’s family hosted a funeral service on April 15, 2023 at Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a socks donation to Father Joe’s Villages or a donation to the Coronado Optimist Foundation in Brenda’s name. Brenda and Larry Kracht will be buried together at the Miramar National Cemetery in May.

Related:





