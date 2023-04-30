“Mental Health Awareness Month” Activities Offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital is committed to providing exceptional care for all members of the community. In observance of Mental Health Awareness month, below you’ll find some of the activities planned at Sharp Coronado throughout the month of May.

Music & Mental/Emotional Health

May 12, 2 pm, at John. D. Spreckels Center:

Sharp Coronado Hospital is offering a free immersive experience to explore how music supports mental health and wellness. Learn how music positively affects our mood by taking part in this one-hour interactive percussion presentation.

Sharp Coronado Hospital Healthy Living Center presents:

FREE Beginner level classes all year round to support mental wellbeing and promote relaxation. Signup/registration is required. To sign up, use the MindBody App on your smartphone or call us at 619-522-3798.

Elevate Yoga – 25 min class:

Recurring Thursdays at 11:30 am via ZOOM by Cynthia. Designed to release emotions of pain, grief, and struggle to elevate the spirit to peace and joy. Participants must register via MindBody or via phone to receive a confirmation email with the Zoom information for this class.

Mindful10 – 10 min class:

Recurring Tuesdays & Thursdays at Noon via ZOOM by Cynthia. Do you find yourself stressed out? Mindful meditation has been proven to help improve attitude and provide useful coping mechanisms. Instructor guided.

Stress Relief Yoga – 25 min class:

Recurring Tuesdays at 12:30 pm via ZOOM by Cynthia. This class is an opening and stretching practice using the breath to release stress or daily challenges within the mind and body, feeling more at ease. Participants must register via MindBody or via phone to receive a confirmation email with the Zoom information for this class.

Guided Labyrinth Walks – 25 min class:

Recurring Mondays at 12:30 pm & Wednesdays at 1:30 pm – located outside the hospital on Soledad place. Led by Cynthia. A labyrinth is not a maze, but rather a path that weaves from an entry point towards its center and back. By slowly and methodically focusing on the pathway, you can quiet your mind and gain insight. Participants must register via MindBody or via phone to receive a confirmation email with the Zoom information for this class.






