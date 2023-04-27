Explore Electric Vehicles at MotorCars on Main Street – April 30

Come out and see why so many Coronado drivers love their electric vehicles (EVs)! California has over 1.52 million EVs, and over 30% of new cars sold last year were either electric or hybrid. In 2022, the two top-selling cars in California were electric – the Tesla Y and Tesla 3. EVs are here to stay.

Visit the Emerald Keepers’ EV exhibit at MotorCars on Main Street from 10am to 3pm this Sunday, April 30 to learn more about EV options. More than 12 different EV models will be displayed along Flora avenue starting at Star Park. Participating EVs include the popular Ford F-150 Lightning, new BMW i4, luxury Polestar 2 and Lucid Grand Touring, best-selling Chevy Bolt, an electrified VW Microbus, and the top-selling Tesla models. In addition, an example of the electric vehicle proposed for Coronado’s OZ mini-shuttle will be on display.

TALK TO EV OWNERS

EV owners will be at the MotorCars on Main Street exhibit to answer some of the most frequent questions about EVs:

Range : Concerns about being stranded with a dead battery are misplaced as most newer EVs have a range between 200-300 miles per charge with some high end models reaching over 500 miles.

Charge Time: EVs are typically charged overnight at level 2 chargers that provide between 10 and 30 miles of range per hour of charging – more than enough to offset a normal day of driving.

Charging Locations : Coronado currently has 15 public EV charging stations located at City Hall, the golf course, Bradley Field, Union Bank, and the Coronado Cays with additional chargers coming to the Vons parking lot. The Hotel del Coronado also offers EV chargers in their paid parking lot.

Maintenance : Electric cars have fewer moving parts so there is less maintenance, and therefore less maintenance cost than a gas-powered car.

Incentives : Federal and state rebates can provide up to $7,500 in savings on the purchase of a new or used EV.

EV MODELS AVAILABLE

There are currently 40 EV models for sale in the U.S. with 134 EV models expected to be on the market by the end of 2024. Seven states, including California, are banning the sale of all new gas-powered cars after 2035 so EVs will become the norm within a decade.

Stop by the Emerald Keepers exhibit at MotorCars on Main Street Sunday, April 30 to check out a variety of EV models and learn more about EV options to best suit your needs.











